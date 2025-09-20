 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20060553 Edited 20 September 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I've just rolled out a small patch to address some key issues with the Lichess integration.

  • Fixed Time Controls: Fixed a critical bug where creating a custom or preset Lichess seek would always result in a 10+5 game, regardless of the user's selection. Challenges should now be created with the correct time controls you select.

  • Removed "25+10" Preset: Removed the '25+10 Rapid' preset option from the Lichess challenge panels.

  • Fixed Custom Game UI: Fixed UI layout issues where the custom game dialog could flow off-screen.

Changed files in this update

