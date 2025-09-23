The wait is over. After significant updates based on community feedback, and gallons of pixelated blood spilled during Early Access, HYPERVIOLENT is now fully launched!



What started as a brutal retro-inspired experiment has now become a fully realized boomer shooter nightmare with immersive sim elements – and it’s all thanks to YOU, the players who stuck with us through the chaos.



The full game features 14 detailed areas set inside the remote asteroid mining station, 19 unique enemy types and 5 terrifying bosses, which you’ll be able to fight back with weapons of your choice from an arsenal of 22 ranged and melee armaments. We’ve also added a number of general optimization improvements and quality of life updates to smooth out the gameplay experience, and you can look forward to a total of 29 Steam achievements ready to be unlocked.



The journey is not over yet, though! Now it’s up to you to carry the torch and let us know how you feel about HYPERVIOLENT. We are open to any feedback you might have, don’t hesitate to reach out here on Steam or on Fulqrum Publishing’s Discord server. A really good way to support the game is by writing a positive review on Steam, so keep those coming as well!



Based on the feedback we’ll get, we plan to deliver post-launch patches, fixes, and maybe even some surprises.



What’s more, we want to mention that the game is currently compatible with and fully playable on Steam Deck, and we’re moving toward getting it officially Verified by Steam as soon as possible. That said, we’ve run into an issue on OLED Steam Decks, where players may experience some minor stuttering during gameplay. We’re already working hard on a fix and will let you know as soon as it’s resolved.



From the entire dev team: thank you for blasting through Early Access with us. Your feedback, bug reports, and wild ideas shaped the game into what it is today.



And if you don’t have enough boomer-shooting, check out the Boomstock Steam event that HYPERVIOLENT’s a part of!





