EA SPORTS FC 26 version 1.0.2 will soon be available for all platforms and includes updates to gameplay based on the feedback you gave us throughout the EA SPORTS FC 26 Closed Beta.

This TU includes:

And much more.

Addressing instances of Manager Career players leaving the team when simming.

Gameplay

Made the following updates:

Tuned Low Driven Shots based on your feedback in the Closed Beta to be less accurate when shooting with an extreme amount of power.

As part of our AI attacking updates based on your feedback, made the the following changes:

Increased frequency of wingers making attacking runs into the box.

Wing Backs will no longer drop too deep in their own half when their team is in possession.

Improved teammate offside awareness.

Addressed instances of players not making runs into open space when it could be beneficial.

Improved positioning of players when playing with low defensive depth so that they’re not pushing too high up the pitch.

Center Backs are now less likely to run wide when marking central attackers.

False Backs now transition more intelligently to defense to better maintain defensive shape.

Updated the Be A Goalkeeper UI:

A goalkeeper dive indicator now displays where an incoming shot is coming from.

Changed the Camera Pan input based on your feedback and to avoid button conflicts.

As shared on the EASFC Tracker, we’re continuing to work on Be A Goalkeeper updates to improve the gameplay experience. We’ll share more details in the near future.

Improved cases of unexpected heavy touches when sprinting in wet weather Authentic gameplay based on your feedback.

Improved instances of Ground Passes unexpectedly falling behind the intended receiver.

Tuned difficult to perform Driven Ground Passes to be less accurate, for example, first time Driven Ground Passes taken at 180 degrees.