Hey everyone, here is a new update that significantly increases the performance as well as the visuals.
• Switched graphics API to DirectX 11. (Massively improves frame-rate and reduces stuttering).
• Optimized Shadow rendering.
• Optimized foliage draw distances.
• Improved fog visuals.
• slightly increased game brightness.
• Fixed a few minor bugs.
Overall, you can expect a performance uplift of around 30-40%, but this may vary based on your PC specifications.
Thank you everyone! If you run into bugs or any issues, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)
Best regards,
Rabid Rodent Games 🐀🐀🐀
