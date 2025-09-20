Hey everyone, here is a new update that significantly increases the performance as well as the visuals.

• Switched graphics API to DirectX 11. ( Massively improves frame-rate and reduces stuttering ).

• Optimized Shadow rendering.

• Optimized foliage draw distances.

• Improved fog visuals.

• slightly increased game brightness.

• Fixed a few minor bugs.

Overall, you can expect a performance uplift of around 30-40% , but this may vary based on your PC specifications.

Thank you everyone! If you run into bugs or any issues, please let me know so I can fix them as soon as possible :)

Best regards,

Rabid Rodent Games 🐀🐀🐀

