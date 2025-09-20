 Skip to content
20 September 2025
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

great news for those waiting for 1.2. Here comes the preview. We aim for a full release right when Autumn Steam Sale begins (so not too far off from now).

To access the preview version, you need to switch the branch to "Preview".

Few important details:

  • The preview uses separate saves from the main game - if you want to use your existing save, you need to copy and rename it to "GameSaveBeta0.es3"

  • All players need to be on the preview branch to play online (one can't be on the main branch, the other on the preview branch)

  • Many translations are missing aside from English. Those will be added with the full release of 1.2

Here is the whole changelog:

  • 10 new achievements

  • New map: Rural Arizona

  • New hazard: motion sensor. Works similiar to a camera, but it is used indoors

  • Due to the new map and loot, debt in hardcore mode was increased from 50k to 100k

  • 3 stealable cars

  • Many new item requests

  • 'Win game once' furniture is unlocked in completionist mode from the start

  • Radar doesn't spawn icons for loot inside the truck

  • Patrolling policeman was slightly degraded (runs slower and has less stamina)

  • Better loot in Texas train station heist

  • Added measures to prevent leaderboard cheating when using mods / someone else's save

  • Fixed police running to nearest player's position (even if he's not seen) after a failed chase

  • Reduced 'police jammer' level requirement from 20 to 10

  • NPCs won't chase you too far from their residence

  • NPCs run slower when they're out of stamina

  • Increased time between NPC taser shots

  • Heist day cooldown is not started before returning to the hideout

  • Increased chances for skill leaflets / golden card spawns on certain difficulties

  • Added quota finalize warning if there are still days left

  • Added cameras keypad to 212

  • Unlocked keybind settings for minigame left / right buttons

If you find bugs, don't hesitate to report them in 'Bug Reports', on Steam discussions. Enjoy ːsteamhappyː

