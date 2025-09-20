This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi everyone,

great news for those waiting for 1.2. Here comes the preview. We aim for a full release right when Autumn Steam Sale begins (so not too far off from now).

To access the preview version, you need to switch the branch to "Preview".

Few important details:

The preview uses separate saves from the main game - if you want to use your existing save, you need to copy and rename it to "GameSaveBeta0.es3"

All players need to be on the preview branch to play online (one can't be on the main branch, the other on the preview branch)

Many translations are missing aside from English. Those will be added with the full release of 1.2

Here is the whole changelog:

10 new achievements

New map: Rural Arizona

New hazard: motion sensor. Works similiar to a camera, but it is used indoors

Due to the new map and loot, debt in hardcore mode was increased from 50k to 100k

3 stealable cars

Many new item requests

'Win game once' furniture is unlocked in completionist mode from the start

Radar doesn't spawn icons for loot inside the truck

Patrolling policeman was slightly degraded (runs slower and has less stamina)

Better loot in Texas train station heist

Added measures to prevent leaderboard cheating when using mods / someone else's save

Fixed police running to nearest player's position (even if he's not seen) after a failed chase

Reduced 'police jammer' level requirement from 20 to 10

NPCs won't chase you too far from their residence

NPCs run slower when they're out of stamina

Increased time between NPC taser shots

Heist day cooldown is not started before returning to the hideout

Increased chances for skill leaflets / golden card spawns on certain difficulties

Added quota finalize warning if there are still days left

Added cameras keypad to 212

Unlocked keybind settings for minigame left / right buttons

If you find bugs, don't hesitate to report them in 'Bug Reports', on Steam discussions. Enjoy ːsteamhappyː