 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20060276 Edited 20 September 2025 – 15:32:52 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New & Improved

  • Main menu: Apply, Fullscreen and Cancel are now localized.

  • Added a Cosmic Style for kiosks — unlocked through a special upgrade combination.

  • Customer attraction now depends on the upgrade levels of Shelf, Roof, Stand, and Counter.

  • Added preview animations in the Customization menu.

  • New story intro involving the son.

  • Fix: Buy a kiosk by holding the LMB, instead of clicking.

  • Added intractable Mailbox

Gameplay Changes

  • You can no longer clean the counter or graffiti while holding a box.

  • Customers cannot be lured while you are holding a box.

Audio

  • Added sounds for:

    • Purchasing shelves and layers.

    • Buying visual upgrades.

    • Expanding storage.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3814131
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link