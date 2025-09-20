New & Improved
Main menu: Apply, Fullscreen and Cancel are now localized.
Added a Cosmic Style for kiosks — unlocked through a special upgrade combination.
Customer attraction now depends on the upgrade levels of Shelf, Roof, Stand, and Counter.
Added preview animations in the Customization menu.
New story intro involving the son.
Fix: Buy a kiosk by holding the LMB, instead of clicking.
Added intractable Mailbox
Gameplay Changes
You can no longer clean the counter or graffiti while holding a box.
Customers cannot be lured while you are holding a box.
Audio
Added sounds for:
Purchasing shelves and layers.
Buying visual upgrades.
Expanding storage.
