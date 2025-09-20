Hello all!
One more quick hotfix for today on the beta branch! With this, the previous hotfix (v2.0d) has gone to the main branch.
Fixes
A projectile collision math issue was resolved which should make collisions against compound colliders (ex: 3D bosses) much more accurate - primarily fixes an issue making weakpoint shots against certain bosses really inconsistent
The teddy bear in E1M5 should now properly stay in its intended position instead of tumbling into the water, making it difficult to find
Changed depots in beta branch