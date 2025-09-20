 Skip to content
20 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Transmission: Moros Protocol Post-Launch Patch 1.0.5 Deployed

The system has been re-calibrated. Anomalies identified in the previous cycle have been addressed, stability reinforced and core functions optimised. Field operatives should experience a smoother synchronisation with protocol parameters moving forward.

Weapons

  • DualStr8Fires: Fixed a bug that lowered the volume of the shots the longer you hold the trigger.

  • DualStr8Fires: Bullet cost is now decreased (3 ammo per shot -> 1 ammo per shot) and accuracy is now increased (75% -> 90%).

  • MRPG Launcher: Damage adjusted to fit the other Tier 2 weapons (40 dmg per shot -> 32 damage per shot).

Gameplay

  • Toggle sprint: Fixed a bug that during the activation of sprint toggle, the player was performing a run jump instead of a normal jump.

  • Toggle sprint: Having the toggle sprint on, holding the charge attack and then press heal, the player was able to run during the healing animation. Now this situation is fixed.

  • Sprint: The player is now able to attack with melee or ranged but cancels the sprint.

  • Sprint: While stationary, holding down the "Sprint” key or toggle doesn't take away the crosshair.

  • Stamina: Stamina regeneration during run was activated after the auto-save during the beginning of the run.

  • UI: Disabled input reading when the game is out of focus that fixes some issues with stuck UI.

  • Sound: Raised the volume of the co-op player's footsteps and other actions.

  • Map: Fixed a bug where client (player) could select a path on the level map (thus breaking the run) when selecting with a controller.

Bosses

  • Boss Mother: Mother's spawns had a rare bug, that during their attack they were sticking on the player.

  • Boss Mother: Fixed a bug that the cutscene collider has been activated to teleport the other player to the entrance of the arena during the fight.

  • Boss Mother: Boss pathfinding height fixed. That change fixed jump attack shockwave hiding under the floor.

  • Big Brother Boss: Fixed a bug that gave the player a black screen after the intro cutscene (Possible fix on player losing control after cutscene)

  • All Bosses: Fixed a bug that restrained the Bosses change player target, now there is a slight chance to change target after every attack.

Rooms

  • Barracks Area: Fixes on maps including softlocks.

  • Secret Rooms: Vending machines now have their collisions fixed.

  • Starting Hub area: Visual fixes.

Systems

  • System/ Graphics: Added Windowed and Fullscreen resolution option.

  • Controls/ Key Binding: Added horizontal and vertical movement keys remapping to the keybinds menu (lacking localisation).

  • Co-op: Disallowed lobbies where players are on different numerical versions of the game (for example one is on 1.0.0 and the other is on 1.0.1, steam/gog cross-play unaffected).

  • Title Screen: Added version displayed next to the copyright message.

Don't forget, your field reports carry weight. Leaving a review on Steam not only strengthens the project, it helps us unlock new review milestones and expand the reach of the Protocol. Every entry accelerates development.

For deeper intel, real-time updates and direct anomaly reporting, join us on the official Moros Protocol Discord. Your vigilance ensures the system remains stable.

See you in the stars 💫

- Pixel Reign 🚀

Changed files in this update

