The system has been re-calibrated. Anomalies identified in the previous cycle have been addressed, stability reinforced and core functions optimised. Field operatives should experience a smoother synchronisation with protocol parameters moving forward.

MRPG Launcher: Damage adjusted to fit the other Tier 2 weapons (40 dmg per shot -> 32 damage per shot).

DualStr8Fires: Bullet cost is now decreased (3 ammo per shot -> 1 ammo per shot) and accuracy is now increased (75% -> 90%).

DualStr8Fires: Fixed a bug that lowered the volume of the shots the longer you hold the trigger.

Toggle sprint: Fixed a bug that during the activation of sprint toggle, the player was performing a run jump instead of a normal jump.

Toggle sprint: Having the toggle sprint on, holding the charge attack and then press heal, the player was able to run during the healing animation. Now this situation is fixed.

Sprint: The player is now able to attack with melee or ranged but cancels the sprint.

Sprint: While stationary, holding down the "Sprint” key or toggle doesn't take away the crosshair.

Stamina: Stamina regeneration during run was activated after the auto-save during the beginning of the run.

UI: Disabled input reading when the game is out of focus that fixes some issues with stuck UI.

Sound: Raised the volume of the co-op player's footsteps and other actions.