Added over 10 new items.

Added over 25 new skills.

The maximum character level has been increased. (Lv. 470 → Lv. 480)

The cost of 8★ weapons, armor, and accessories has been reduced.

Character abilities have been upgraded due to the change to additive special effects. Enemy endurance has also been reduced.

Special effect gains have been changed to additive.

Higher levels have been added to training.

Special battle background music for training has been added.

Added a TOTAL DAMAGE effect for damages over 100 million.

The damage percentage taken can now be checked from the Monster Encyclopedia.

Icons have been added to the Monster Encyclopedia status.

The names of Legendary Gold Nugget ★9 and Legendary Currency ★8 have been changed, and their drop rates have been increased overall.

Fixed an issue where BREAK rotation was reduced by 1 under certain conditions.

Fixed a rare issue where damage judgment would disappear when dealing additional damage of over 100 million.

Improved performance when dealing additional damage.

Fixed an issue where critical damage was partially multiplied.

Fixed an issue where the display would become corrupted when an ally's current HP or MP exceeded 10 million.

Fixed an issue where enemies would be incapacitated or unable to use skills when their enemy or ally's maximum HP or MP exceeded 2.1 billion.

Fixed an issue where some enemies' maximum HP reduction was removed when revived.

Fixed an issue where the button response time for selecting a STORY BOSS was smaller than expected (including Tower of Souls).

Fixed an issue where the break damage bonus would not increase in rare cases when dealing a very high number of multiple hits.