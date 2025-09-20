 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20060102 Edited 20 September 2025 – 15:06:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🐛Bugfix:
- The build menu verification was ultimately poorly integrated... this time it's actually correct.
- When loading a save, a delay has been added before reloading the zombie's profession to prevent it from freezing.

Changed files in this update

Windows French Depot 3906151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link