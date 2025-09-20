 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20060074 Edited 20 September 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG

  • Improved overall performance of the game

  • Added Portuguese (Brazil) localization

  • Added Russian localization

  • Added Korean localization

  • Added German localization

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3391191
Linux 64-bit Depot 3391193
