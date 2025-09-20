CHANGELOG
Improved overall performance of the game
Added Portuguese (Brazil) localization
Added Russian localization
Added Korean localization
Added German localization
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
CHANGELOG
Improved overall performance of the game
Added Portuguese (Brazil) localization
Added Russian localization
Added Korean localization
Added German localization
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update