Major 20 September 2025 Build 20060034 Edited 20 September 2025 – 15:26:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After a long break, we’re back... and not just with a small patch, but with the biggest update yet!

The game has been reimagined and rebuilt from the ground up, bringing fresh content, new modes, and a smoother experience overall.


What’s New:

  • Freeroam – freely explore brand-new maps at your own pace.

  • Drift Mode – test your drifting skills and master car control.

  • Drag Races – challenge your reaction time and precision in straight-line speed duels.

  • Racing – compete against opponents in thrilling high-speed competitions.

And this is just the beginning! From now on, expect a steady flow of updates with:

  • New maps

  • New cars

  • More game modes

  • Continuous improvements and optimizations

Thank you for your patience and suppor. We’re excited to bring this new chapter of the game to life.

Get ready to hit the road!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Driving Simulator Depot 1592399
