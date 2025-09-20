Tweaks
Status effects and transportation interact with the jump windup of Jugglenaut and Detriment.
- Stun and disarm pause windup progress. Jump cannot be cancelled or re-targeted this way.
- Slow makes the windup take longer.
- Picking up a winding up unit in a transport cancels the jump and wastes the reload.
Racketeer overkill prevention works better against Detriment and Paladin. Previously its goal was just to keep units above the threshold, which worked fine for most units since one shot is enough to fully disarm a disarmed unit of 16,000 health. But for huge units it would end up hovering around 1s of disarm, which sometimes dropped below the threshold. Now Racketeer tries to keep even the largest units closer to its full disarm timer.
Fixes
- Opening the menu no longer pauses games that started with more than one player.
- Fixed Cerberus not firing when built at exactly the wrong elevation.
- Fixed planet Harsar Lief (Shipyard unlock).
- Fixed metal extractor tooltip bug on metal maps.
- Fixed reset hotkeys button bug on pages with multiple default hotkeys.
- Fixed build ETA and overhead icon height to match healthbar offset height.
- Fixed missing stockpile command texture in the command menu.
