'Deep Pockets' Update

Some people in Blomkest have deep pockets...and others deep secrets. Discover new ways to spend your hard-earned shills once the main story is finished, embark on a new questline, and uncover who's been pulling threads behind the scenes...



This update will give you some new things to do once you've reached the ending, so read on to learn what's in store (no pun intended), and how you can try it out today!





Dig a Basement

You need more space and can't expand outward...so what about straight down? This update adds a new questline that sees you expanding Discounty once again. But as you've no doubt learned, nothing in Blomkest comes easy...and there might be some other people in town who take an unexpected interest in your new basement project.



Nothing to see here.





Level Up Your Shop!

Don't let your Discounty Rewards Points go to waste! We're adding a few new items to the Rewards Shop, including a new post-game category with some cool new ways to boost your efficiency and profits!







A New Coat of Paint

Solruna has been experimenting with extracting the essences of color, and believes a new coat of colored paint might be just the thing to purge the negative energies Discounty brought to town. In a new quest, you will learn how to transmute items from your store into new colors for the shop exterior. For a price, of course.







Quality of Life & Bug Fixes

We're also throwing in a bunch of quality of life improvements and bug fixes! Some highlights include the ability to swap back to the cash register after upgrading the scanner, improvements to Chester's behavior, clarifying certain quests, and much more!







Try the Public Beta!

Sound exciting? Well, good news: you can try it out right now! We've added a new Steam branch that will allow you to test updates so you can let us know what you think before it goes out to everyone!



We highly recommend backing up your saves before playing the public beta branch! To do so, back up the files in the following folder: %USERPROFILE%/AppData/LocalLow/Crinkle Cut Games/Discounty.

To access the branch:

Go to your Steam library and find Discounty



Right click the game and click "Properties"



In the Properties window, go to the Beta tab, and select the "publicbeta" branch from the drop-down menu.



For now, the beta is only available in English. However, we will be adding all the other languages soon. To get notified of updates, watch our news page for patch notes, or join our Discord and choose the Public Beta role for pings! This Discord is also the best place to give feedback about the beta.



And remember to back up your saves!





Also: We Have a Wiki!

Need help giving gifts to rats, infusing apples, or figuring out the most profitable items?



Learn more — or help write a guide — in our brand new Wiki, hosted by wiki.gg! We've been working on this with a few community members over the last few days. Since we expect Discounty will continue to grow for a long time, we want to build this up and make it the ultimate resource for all things Discounty.



But we need YOUR help: check out the Official Discounty Wiki now!





Patch Notes: Version 1.1.0 Beta



🛒 = this change was suggested by players!





Quests

Discounty Basement : Adds a multi-part questline, starting in Chapter 2 and continuing into the endgame, in which the player can add a basement to their store.



The Boiling Brew : Adds a quest that introduces you Solruna's new experiments with paint. Can be started after seeing Solruna's final friendship event.



🛒 Corporate Espionage: the stealth route is shorter, and now spawns automatically when player is in the forest between 19:00 and 20:00.



🛒 Beyond the Fog: reduced the firewood Elmer requires to 1 piece, and clarified quest text.



🛒 An Apple of the Occult: changed wording of objective to reduce player confusion.



🛒 The Fishy Fisherman: players can now speak with Barbara to get more Fishmas Sticks if needed.



Shop:

Basement: players can unlock a basement, giving extra storage space for item boxes, shelves, and decorations.



🛒 Scanner can now be toggled back to cash register using the PC.



🛒 Chester won't steal: fixed bug that could cause items Chester holds to be lost when the player leaves the store.



Chester can now place items back in boxes if all shelves are full and he's got nothing better to do.



🛒 Improved scanner tutorial to clarify the controls.



🛒 Customers now queue based on proximity to the cash register, rather than the order in which they finish their shopping lists. No more cutting in line!



🛒 Trash compactor lights now indicate what type of waste they contain.



Added a red-tinted "0" to empty shelves.



🛒 Players can no longer place items behind fridges. Already-placed items can be picked up.



New Rewards Shop Items

Improved Sponge: can be used 3 times before wetting again.



Ultimate Sponge: can be used 4 times before wetting again.



Discounty Bucket: bucket no longer has an appeal penalty



Advanced Employee Shoes: Chester moves faster.



Premium Employee Shoes: Chester moves even faster



Employee Gloves: Chester restocks faster.



Premium Employee Gloves: Chester restocks even faster.



Category Discounts: get a discount when purchasing items in a particular category. Each category discount has 4 tiers.



Dialogues

Guy will no longer introduce himself in Chapter 2 and beyond.



🛒 Derek can no longer talk about his workday before getting to work.



Karl no longer mentions the tea shop destruction early.



Ted and Solruna will now kick you out of their shops if you stay too late.



Visuals

Added opening hours signs to all shops and trade deal vendors.



Improved look of the green sea.



Multiple aquariums no longer have synchronized movement.



Added particle effect when the PC is unpacked



User Interface

🛒 Character customization options are now numbered.



Added "Scan" command & button when using the scanner



Added progress bar to the Rewards Shop showing how many new items have been unlocked.



Other

Reduced the number of colliders and volumetric lighting sources in town to increase performance.



Players can no longer immediately go to bed; can only sleep at 9:30 or later on all days.



Ted's opening hours are now properly set to the times listed.



Solruna now closes her shop at 20:00, to leave to parts unknown...



Post-credits popup has now been changed to Player dialogue.



Bug Fixes

🛒 Fixed customers getting stuck when doors to the warehouse are blocked.



🛒 Fixed players getting stuck in hay bales near farm.



🛒 Fixed players getting stuck next to Fisher's mailbows.



Fixed Ms. Andersen looking out her window when she's outside in some instances.



Fixed Elmer's fireplace not being lit when it should be.



Fixed unaligned walls in shop.



Removed extra pixels in James' sprite.



Fixed game pausing time after opening & closing sewer menus.



Fixed gap in visual boundary around shop.



🛒 Chester's third friendship event is no longer available during Blomkest Fair, which could cause a soft lock.



🛒 Small potted tree now only spawns in the back slot at Solruna's store.



🛒 Fixed bird bath not returning to normal after finishing the related quest.



🛒 Advanced trade deal items can no longer be selected before they're unlocked.



Fixed bucket spawning too early.



🛒 Expand and Conquer quest: Elmer's documents can no longer spawn in a way that can trap players.



🛒 Fixed rat bowl spawning too soon.



We hope you're excited for the update! :)



xoxo

Crinkle Cut Games