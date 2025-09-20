Thank you for all your amazing feedback! After a month of work, here’s what’s new:

🔧 Optimizations

Faster texture loading.

Improved lighting & effects (no quality loss).

Simplified enemy spawn calculations → less lag.

Optimized AI processing → smoother gameplay with large armies.

🧠 Smarter AI

Enemies now take cover behind obstacles – flank them for max damage!

Allied units defend themselves and protect nearby allies.

🐞 Bug Fixes

Units getting stuck behind rocks/trees when taking cover.

Unit group formation issues in some languages.

✨ Other Improvements

Red circle cursor when area is inaccessible.

Countdown icon added to thrown dynamite.

French translation fixed.

Russian translation fixed.

🔥 More updates are coming – keep sharing your feedback to help us improve!