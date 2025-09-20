Thank you for all your amazing feedback! After a month of work, here’s what’s new:
🔧 Optimizations
Faster texture loading.
Improved lighting & effects (no quality loss).
Simplified enemy spawn calculations → less lag.
Optimized AI processing → smoother gameplay with large armies.
🧠 Smarter AI
Enemies now take cover behind obstacles – flank them for max damage!
Allied units defend themselves and protect nearby allies.
🐞 Bug Fixes
Units getting stuck behind rocks/trees when taking cover.
Unit group formation issues in some languages.
✨ Other Improvements
Red circle cursor when area is inaccessible.
Countdown icon added to thrown dynamite.
French translation fixed.
Russian translation fixed.
🔥 More updates are coming – keep sharing your feedback to help us improve!
