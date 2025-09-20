 Skip to content
Major 20 September 2025 Build 20059943 Edited 20 September 2025 – 15:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for all your amazing feedback! After a month of work, here’s what’s new:

🔧 Optimizations

  • Faster texture loading.

  • Improved lighting & effects (no quality loss).

  • Simplified enemy spawn calculations → less lag.

  • Optimized AI processing → smoother gameplay with large armies.

🧠 Smarter AI

  • Enemies now take cover behind obstacles – flank them for max damage!

  • Allied units defend themselves and protect nearby allies.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Units getting stuck behind rocks/trees when taking cover.

  • Unit group formation issues in some languages.

✨ Other Improvements

  • Red circle cursor when area is inaccessible.

  • Countdown icon added to thrown dynamite.

  • French translation fixed.

  • Russian translation fixed.

🔥 More updates are coming – keep sharing your feedback to help us improve!

