Hi,

A small update this time: new achievements, new secrets, a revision of the exit menu, and bug fixes.





-Added new achievements related to the second part of stage 4 (added in the previous patch)

-Added new secrets

-Revised the menu (added buttons to exit)

-PJS02_3: revised the level design (removal of large pipes on the passageway)

-PJS04: In the first dome, the Keli in the dispenser will become silent as soon as the player starts shooting at the targets to prevent the dialogue boxes from overlapping

-PJS04: Revision of the mole game in the first dome: there are now three columns, one mole comes out per column, and there is always one “good” mole among the three

-PJS04: Fixed a bug with the ladder in the second dome where the player could die while climbing it

-PJS04_2: Fixed a bug where displaying the menu and then exiting it during turn-based combat would reset the controls and HUD.

-PJS04_2: Revised the computer model.



News: The next level is progressing slowly. Starting from scratch always takes time to get going, but the ideas are there.



Have a good day,

ddzev