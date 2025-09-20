Hi,
A small update this time: new achievements, new secrets, a revision of the exit menu, and bug fixes.
-Added new achievements related to the second part of stage 4 (added in the previous patch)
-Added new secrets
-Revised the menu (added buttons to exit)
-PJS02_3: revised the level design (removal of large pipes on the passageway)
-PJS04: In the first dome, the Keli in the dispenser will become silent as soon as the player starts shooting at the targets to prevent the dialogue boxes from overlapping
-PJS04: Revision of the mole game in the first dome: there are now three columns, one mole comes out per column, and there is always one “good” mole among the three
-PJS04: Fixed a bug with the ladder in the second dome where the player could die while climbing it
-PJS04_2: Fixed a bug where displaying the menu and then exiting it during turn-based combat would reset the controls and HUD.
-PJS04_2: Revised the computer model.
News: The next level is progressing slowly. Starting from scratch always takes time to get going, but the ideas are there.
Have a good day,
ddzev
