I figured out how to add controller support, so well I did. It's only for the story mode levels, will later on make it work with legacy. To enable it, you need to toggle it in the settings.

I nerfed a level from w11, it was just too difficult. I also fixed the gimmick with autoscroll where it bugged out for some reason. Working on the bosses too, so if the size increase is a bit bigger then expected, it's because of that :p



Enjoy kipping!