20 September 2025 Build 20059871
20 September 2025 Build 20059871 Edited 20 September 2025 – 15:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
GUI

  • Red arrows appear above burning Tents
  • Conservation Level renamed to Conservation Score

Bug Fixes

  • X not displaying above Humans held with Miracle Hand when hovering over Creches
  • Children have green arrows above them signifying that they are ungifted despite not being able to receive gifts
  • Game crashes when Deer attempt to join herds that no longer exist
  • Humans can be dropped in inaccessible locations with Miracle Hand
  • The combat overlay is displayed when Wolves chain pull other Wolves whilst attacking animals
  • Miracle Herd has no particle effect
  • Tree Stumps held with Miracle Hand are unaffected by lighting

