GUI
- Red arrows appear above burning Tents
- Conservation Level renamed to Conservation Score
Bug Fixes
- X not displaying above Humans held with Miracle Hand when hovering over Creches
- Children have green arrows above them signifying that they are ungifted despite not being able to receive gifts
- Game crashes when Deer attempt to join herds that no longer exist
- Humans can be dropped in inaccessible locations with Miracle Hand
- The combat overlay is displayed when Wolves chain pull other Wolves whilst attacking animals
- Miracle Herd has no particle effect
- Tree Stumps held with Miracle Hand are unaffected by lighting
