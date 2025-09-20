1. Formable countries have been added:

- North American Federation

- Latin American Union

- European Federation

- Roman Empire

- USSR

- Russian Empire

- Eurasian Union

- Scandinavia

- Yugoslavia

- United Nations of the Earth

In this version of the game, country formation is only available through military means. To form a country, you must control all the marked regions.

2. Market capacity for each type of product has been added to the country's economy. Businesses will stop operating if the market is full.