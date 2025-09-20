In honor of Farroupilha Month, Gaucho and the Grassland is receiving a special update that introduces new mechanics, exclusive skins, customization items, and adjustments that further enrich the player experience.

The Magic of the Gaita

The highlight of this update is the arrival of the Gaita, an instrument that players can now play in the game. Beyond music, it also introduces a brand-new teleportation mechanic to travel across different regions of the map. To celebrate tradition, five brand-new songs have been added, which players can perform, enhancing the cultural immersion.

New Traditional Skins

A set of unique skins inspired by great historical figures and Gaucho culture, such as Bento Gonçalves, Anita Garibaldi, and the Black Lancers. On top of that, there are new horse skins, hats, and the prenda dress.

These skins can be earned as mission rewards or unlocked through a new CTG minigame.

New Stylized Assets Inspired by Southern Soccer Teams

You’ll now be able to build your ranch with the colors of the most iconic soccer teams from Rio Grande do Sul!

New NPC: The Patrão

The Patrão brings a fresh dynamic to CTGs. After repairing or rebuilding a region’s CTG, the Patrão will appear, and players can talk to him to start the live gaita show minigame. Depending on how the audience reacts to your performance, the Patrão will hand out rewards for the shows.

Quality of Life