

- Added rugs to many interior locations.

- Rugs can now be rotated by right clicking when the rug is selected.

- Began build out of the tavern in Hardborough. Added a rug, furniture and items to the interior of the tavern. I will soon be adding NPCs to the tavern, and updating the AI of Hardborough NPCs to visit the tavern.

- Calen now sells a fishing pole. In the next update, basic fishing will be working.