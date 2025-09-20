Update Notes for Build 0.2.1.10
- Added rugs to many interior locations.
- Rugs can now be rotated by right clicking when the rug is selected.
- Began build out of the tavern in Hardborough. Added a rug, furniture and items to the interior of the tavern. I will soon be adding NPCs to the tavern, and updating the AI of Hardborough NPCs to visit the tavern.
- Calen now sells a fishing pole. In the next update, basic fishing will be working.
