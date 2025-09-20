 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20059792 Edited 20 September 2025 – 14:46:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v5.0.22.0

Patch Notes

  • Fixed an issue where the quest <Who Will Return? 1> would not progress properly when loading a save in progress

  • Fixed an issue where the Basic Workbench was being sold in shops

  • Fixed an issue where the prices of Glass Butterfly-themed Work Tools Lv2 and Lv3 were displayed abnormally

Known Issues

  • Quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed.

  • Bug where Ellie can get stuck in Starlit Cave puzzle scenes and cannot escape.

  • Bug where the Quill does not appear during the initial Quill tutorial.

  • Bug where repeated pressing after selecting Start Menu causes input to freeze after loading.

  • Bug where controls become impossible after forced sleep (even reloading the save file afterwards does not fix it).

  • In certain cases, the quest <Learn to Fish> still does not progress properly.

  • Bug where loading a save file from the Witch’s House instead of the title screen prevents proper progress afterwards.

  • When using the Witch’s Stop in Starlit Cave, controls may become impossible or UI may disappear. This is believed to be caused by a failure to unload the level after Ellie rides on Furige, and we are monitoring the issue after fixing related problems.


Loading a previous save may resolve some of these bugs.

However, since it loads an earlier save, any progress made in between will be lost.

Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord is a great help for fixing them.

https://discord.gg/fn9PPc2MeB

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1594941
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1594942
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link