v5.0.22.0
Patch Notes
Fixed an issue where the quest <Who Will Return? 1> would not progress properly when loading a save in progress
Fixed an issue where the Basic Workbench was being sold in shops
Fixed an issue where the prices of Glass Butterfly-themed Work Tools Lv2 and Lv3 were displayed abnormally
Known Issues
Quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed.
Bug where Ellie can get stuck in Starlit Cave puzzle scenes and cannot escape.
Bug where the Quill does not appear during the initial Quill tutorial.
Bug where repeated pressing after selecting Start Menu causes input to freeze after loading.
Bug where controls become impossible after forced sleep (even reloading the save file afterwards does not fix it).
In certain cases, the quest <Learn to Fish> still does not progress properly.
Bug where loading a save file from the Witch’s House instead of the title screen prevents proper progress afterwards.
When using the Witch’s Stop in Starlit Cave, controls may become impossible or UI may disappear. This is believed to be caused by a failure to unload the level after Ellie rides on Furige, and we are monitoring the issue after fixing related problems.
Loading a previous save may resolve some of these bugs.
However, since it loads an earlier save, any progress made in between will be lost.
Reporting bugs on the Little Witch in the Woods Discord is a great help for fixing them.
Changed files in this update