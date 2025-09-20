Fixed an issue where the prices of Glass Butterfly-themed Work Tools Lv2 and Lv3 were displayed abnormally

Fixed an issue where the Basic Workbench was being sold in shops

Fixed an issue where the quest <Who Will Return? 1> would not progress properly when loading a save in progress

Quest <Candy Delivery Level Test: Beginner> cannot be completed.

Bug where Ellie can get stuck in Starlit Cave puzzle scenes and cannot escape.

Bug where the Quill does not appear during the initial Quill tutorial.

Bug where repeated pressing after selecting Start Menu causes input to freeze after loading.

Bug where controls become impossible after forced sleep (even reloading the save file afterwards does not fix it).

In certain cases, the quest <Learn to Fish> still does not progress properly.

Bug where loading a save file from the Witch’s House instead of the title screen prevents proper progress afterwards.