We see that some of you are sharing feedback about Indoor Raining and the Disturbed Day/Night Cycle. Our team is working on it already and we decided to make the extra effort over the weekend to have the fix ready for PC and on consoles at the beginning of the next week.





Please note: to make this happen ASAP, due to submission process requirements, we had to move the hotly anticipated APEX Car Skin to be released with the same patch. As a small thank you gift for your patience and understanding we’re granting this powerful Hellhound Shotgun to all players right now! To claim it please collect it in your Stash!



This powerful piece of a gun goes along with the Burning Wolf Axe that you can earn for playing the game for 4 hours during the launch weekend. If you want to complete the Burning Wolf weapon set - jump into Castor Woods right now and get playing!



