1.Slightly reduced the probability of common Abilities, and fixed the talent that increases the probability of rare Abilities.
2.Fixed several text descriptions.
3.Increased the level of 5 moves, with adjustments to the calculation rules.
September 20 Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update