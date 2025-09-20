 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20059707 Edited 20 September 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1.Slightly reduced the probability of common Abilities, and fixed the talent that increases the probability of rare Abilities.

2.Fixed several text descriptions.

3.Increased the level of 5 moves, with adjustments to the calculation rules.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3439031
  • Loading history…
