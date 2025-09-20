Fixes



Room Service: fixed an issue where dirt was not counted correctly by the vacuum cleaner – cleaning progress is now tracked properly.



Quest 9 – drink machine widget: fixed a bug where the widget overlapped and prevented filling the drink machine. The widget now appears under the machine app interface. This issue only affected low-resolution monitors.



Task list – bathroom furnishing: clarified the description – added information that the toilet paper holder and towel hanger can be found in the Service section of the Motel Mart app.



Room 1 – doors: added a notification indicating that the door will unlock as the mission progresses. The previous message was unclear and could be misleading.



Notes (important for existing saves affected by the vacuum cleaner bug)



If the vacuum cleaner bug has already been saved into your current game progress, you don’t need to start over.

We’ve added a special bind that resets the faulty Room Service counter once, letting you keep your progress.



This only applies if you’ve already cleaned the entire room, but the game still shows the message saying “not everything has been cleaned”.



Step-by-step instructions



Enter the room where the bug occurs.



Press CTRL + ENTER to activate the developer console.



⚠️ WARNING: Do not use any other codes – they may damage your game or save.



The console is provided only to help fix this bug.



If the Room Service task list appears → press “5” to reset the faulty counter.



If the task list does not appear:



Press “Z” to bring it up.



Then press “5” to reset the counter.



After resetting, leave the room and re-enter to check if the task list has updated.



Book the room for a guest – it must be a fully cleaned room after a complete Room Service.



Wait until the guest checks out (tip: sleep through the number of days of their stay).



From now on, the bug should no longer appear. Perform Room Service normally.



Save your game – your save file is now clean and free of the bug.



After you will leave the game and reload your save, all will be working fine and the codes will be off.



We fight for your best experience during the day… and wrestle with bugs in our dreams at night.



Yours

Red Phoenix Team