 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 Megabonk Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Hades II Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 28 September 2025 Build 20059674 Edited 29 September 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are finally releasing our first update for KILLBEAT!

Weekly runs

Do you want to compete against others but the rng makes it unfair? We added weekly runs where the generated levels, monsters and loots are same for everyone. The contents of the run change every week and a new leaderboard is generated at the same time.

Saving the run

Do you have to take a break in middle of your play session? No worries, now you can continue your run if you exit the game before ending your run!

Codex

You can now find explanations for some mechanics that might be confusing especially for newer players.

Fixed also various bugs including a nasty memory leak issue that could cause crashing on longer sessions.

Happy shooting!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2808531
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2808532
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link