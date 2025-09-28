We are finally releasing our first update for KILLBEAT!

Weekly runs

Do you want to compete against others but the rng makes it unfair? We added weekly runs where the generated levels, monsters and loots are same for everyone. The contents of the run change every week and a new leaderboard is generated at the same time.

Saving the run

Do you have to take a break in middle of your play session? No worries, now you can continue your run if you exit the game before ending your run!

Codex

You can now find explanations for some mechanics that might be confusing especially for newer players.

Fixed also various bugs including a nasty memory leak issue that could cause crashing on longer sessions.

Happy shooting!