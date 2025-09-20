 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20059646 Edited 20 September 2025 – 13:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

A couple of balance updates and bug fixes. I'll still be keeping an eye out for additional feedback and suggestions.

Change log:

  • Balance updates for the first area of the Abyss:

    • Immortal Knight midboss: Reduced his number of revives by 1, and slightly lowered the base damage of his attacks.

    • Vampire Lord boss: Lowered the damage of some attacks. In Phase 2, the “Elusive” and “Mobile” status effects will only last a few turns, and Evasion won’t be used as much.

  • Fixed a bug where removing the Undying status from the enemy in the Occult Manor's Vampire Maid event could result in an unwinnable battle.

  • Made a fix that should hopefully prevent spells from getting stuck in a semi-transparent, unusable state.

  • Fixed the way the Multi-Attack sigil would combine with certain other sigils, like Barrier Bash.

    • Some sigils, like Hex or Poisonblight, will gain +5 damage from being combined in this way, because Multi-Attack normally deals 5 damage itself.

    • However, for balancing the Charged Spell and Barrier Bash sigils will not have this extra damage added.

