A couple of balance updates and bug fixes. I'll still be keeping an eye out for additional feedback and suggestions.
Change log:
Balance updates for the first area of the Abyss:
Immortal Knight midboss: Reduced his number of revives by 1, and slightly lowered the base damage of his attacks.
Vampire Lord boss: Lowered the damage of some attacks. In Phase 2, the “Elusive” and “Mobile” status effects will only last a few turns, and Evasion won’t be used as much.
Fixed a bug where removing the Undying status from the enemy in the Occult Manor's Vampire Maid event could result in an unwinnable battle.
Made a fix that should hopefully prevent spells from getting stuck in a semi-transparent, unusable state.
Fixed the way the Multi-Attack sigil would combine with certain other sigils, like Barrier Bash.
Some sigils, like Hex or Poisonblight, will gain +5 damage from being combined in this way, because Multi-Attack normally deals 5 damage itself.
However, for balancing the Charged Spell and Barrier Bash sigils will not have this extra damage added.
