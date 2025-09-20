 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter Borderlands® 4 Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
20 September 2025 Build 20059579 Edited 20 September 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Patch Notes:
- Disable Slug Queen world setting option
- DLSS added back + FSR removed (fixes many different graphical errors and GPU crashes)
- NIS added: NIS is a image upscaler that can increase performance, by default will be turned off but you can toggle the NIS mode in the settings (only available on Nvidia cards)
- Area of Tower Island that caused players to fall through the map fixed
- Reduced level streaming stutters

Sorry everyone, FSR caused many graphical errors, crashes, and instabilities. During our testing on 6 different computers ranging in specs we did not see any of these errors/bugs, it wasn't until the update released that I saw the amount of problems it caused. I will try to look into implementing FSR in the future for AMD cards but at the moment it is too unstable.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2909111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link