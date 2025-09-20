Patch Notes:

- Disable Slug Queen world setting option

- DLSS added back + FSR removed (fixes many different graphical errors and GPU crashes)

- NIS added: NIS is a image upscaler that can increase performance, by default will be turned off but you can toggle the NIS mode in the settings (only available on Nvidia cards)

- Area of Tower Island that caused players to fall through the map fixed

- Reduced level streaming stutters



Sorry everyone, FSR caused many graphical errors, crashes, and instabilities. During our testing on 6 different computers ranging in specs we did not see any of these errors/bugs, it wasn't until the update released that I saw the amount of problems it caused. I will try to look into implementing FSR in the future for AMD cards but at the moment it is too unstable.