Patch Notes:
- Disable Slug Queen world setting option
- DLSS added back + FSR removed (fixes many different graphical errors and GPU crashes)
- NIS added: NIS is a image upscaler that can increase performance, by default will be turned off but you can toggle the NIS mode in the settings (only available on Nvidia cards)
- Area of Tower Island that caused players to fall through the map fixed
- Reduced level streaming stutters
Sorry everyone, FSR caused many graphical errors, crashes, and instabilities. During our testing on 6 different computers ranging in specs we did not see any of these errors/bugs, it wasn't until the update released that I saw the amount of problems it caused. I will try to look into implementing FSR in the future for AMD cards but at the moment it is too unstable.
Nuclear Nightmare V4.1
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update