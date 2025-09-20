📰 Update Time!Greetings Mubs, you're reading the latest news about Minigame Madness V0.15.6! This bi-weekly update we've finished Royal Rumble, added webscreen requests & more! 🤩
⚠️ Check the changelog at the bottom of this post for the full list of changes!
🕹️ Minigame Changes
🏳️ Summit ScrambleSummit Scramble flags are now colored in your Mub's color, instead of 🏳️!
yeah idk i just like how it looks ngl tbh 🤸
👑 Royal RumbleRoyal Rumble is finally complete! Check out the brand-new thumbnail! 🤩
I could write at length about all the polishing we've done to get it to this state, BUT it might be best to let the polishing speak for itself. Have fun claiming that crown in possibly the nicest looking map yet! 👑💫
With Royal Rumble finished, we can now finally start development on the highly anticipated Manic Murderer! 🔪😱
🏠 Condo Changes
📺 Webscreen Video RequestsPreviously, visitors in your Condo had to manually type video titles into chat to suggest them to the host. That made watching videos and listening to music with friends feel less seamless than it should be. 😑
Suggesting videos has now been made effortless: visitors can now just click a video in the browser, and it will appear in chat as a clickable link for the host! 🤩
Played videos are now broadcasted as links in the chat, making the chat a reversible watch history! 🧠
Build a cozy Condo, grab some popcorn, and have fun watching YouTube together! 🍿🎥
🎥 Showcase
🤖 Bot UpdatesBot development has been in full force, and we hope to now be able to showcase something every update until they finally get released! This time: Sumo Shamble bots! (WIP) 🏝️
Have an epic day, or an average one! No pressure. 👋🏼
V0.15.6
- Added ability for Condo visitors to request videos to be watched, which can then be accepted/denied by the host
- Added a furnace, an anvil, log piles, crates, barrels to Royal Rumble map
- Added bricks sticking out of the castle walls in Royal Rumble
- Added spectator cameras to Royal Rumble
- Added a thumbnail to Royal Rumble
- Added screenshake when passing Royal Rumble crown or Explosive Exchange bomb
- Added "Harvey" outfit
- Added "Ping-tolerant" playlist preset, containing minigames that do well on high pings
- Added a "server-side setting" label to server-side setting tabs
- Changed Royal Rumble status out of WIP
- Changed Royal Rumble spawn locations to be better spread out
- Changed Royal Rumble structural poles to have no collision to improve walkability
- Changed Royal Rumble crate & torch positions
- Changed Royal Rumble color from yellow-green to orange
- Changed Royal Rumble sunlight to be brighter and at a different angle
- Changed Royal Rumble clouds to be higher and smaller
- Changed Royal Rumble wooden structure frames and well to be ghosted
- Changed Royal Rumble stairs to block camera
- Changed Chaotic Chambers algorithm to have max 2 consecutive zero-kill rounds
- Changed Summit Scramble flag to be colored in the holder's skin color
- Changed "Woah!" quickchat to "Wow!"
- Changed server-side settings to be right-aligned in the options menu
- Changed Controls settings tab icon and gave previous Controls tab icon to Minigames tab instead
- Changed furniture item count to be displayed in regular font instead of bold
- Changed webscreen video selector in condo settings to have less useless padding around it
- Changed webscreen video change notifications to be clickable, making chat a reversible watch history
- Changed wording on the "changed webscreen video" broadcast
- Fixed Royal Rumble stairs having weird collision that you could get slightly stuck in
- Fixed Royal Rumble being able to get stuck behind some barrels
- Fixed Royal Rumble foliage clipping into stairs
- Fixed Royal Rumble rubber banding on ladders when having high ping (hopefully)
- Fixed Royal Rumble well rarely being jumpable from the ground
- Fixed "Boxing Helmet" hat having a weirdly colored pixel
- Fixed random outfit button having an unnecessary tab-compartment around it
- Fixed gamepad users needing to scroll through all minigames or webscreen videos in order to focus on the bottom tabs
- Fixed focus lines rendering under the thumbnails (webscreen video's & replays)
- Fixed disabled minigame toggle icons in minigame settings not having a hover effect
- Fixed invite button being clickable through a friend's profile
- Removed chat cooldown from private servers entirely
