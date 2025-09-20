 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20059553 Edited 20 September 2025 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Join us for in-game this weekend and for future events, which run every other Saturday at 19:00 UCT+1. You can sign-up for events, get notified of new events and discuss the changes with the team at discord.gg/vanguardww2.

This is a minor patch ahead of the community event later today, while we work on more significant changes behind the scenes.

Summary of Changes:

  • Fixed missing interact element in HUD

Known Issues

  1. Rare bug where objective capture can continue after player dies. Press F to cancel after being killed. We are actively investigating this issue and we have made changes in this update to make it easier to track down the cause.

  2. Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen. ALT+ENTER can fix this issue for some users.

  3. Steam overlay opens when Alt+Tab back into the game. (Workaround: Change game window mode to full screen window or windowed in Graphics settings)

  4. After extended period of playing, rendering glitch can occur and leave trail behind cursor and other icons. Game restart is required.



Changed files in this update

Windows Main Game Depot (Public) Depot 941852
