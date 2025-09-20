Thank you for participating in the Playtest of Desktop Raid.



This update includes the following changes:

1. Added the Mercenary Quality System, allowing you to accumulate [Mercenary Resume] to recruit higher-quality mercenaries.

2. Legendary Bosses are now available for challenge. Legendary Boss rewards are rich, but the difficulty is very high.

3.The equipment level cap is now raised to level 300. In Insane S difficulty, after floor 50, the equipment level cap increases by 1 for every 10 floors.

4. Adjusted the passive skills of the Priest class and enhanced the strength of the Wizard and Ice Mage.

5. Added exclusive skill affixes, such as [Fallen Holy Grail], [Werewolf Bloodline], and others.

6. Increased the difficulty of Adventure Bosses.

7. Added Windowed Mode. The UI in windowed mode will scale with the window size, suitable for vertical screens and other resolutions.

8.Due to adjustments in the damage calculation mechanics for monsters and bosses, combat in higher levels of Hell Mode may become more difficult or even result in losing layers. This is an intended change. After obtaining new equipment and higher-quality mercenaries, you will be able to clear high-difficulty stages smoothly.





If you encounter any issues or have any suggestions during the game, feel free to provide feedback to us!

Your feedback is crucial for making the game better!