20 September 2025 Build 20059530 Edited 20 September 2025 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Panning the camera now automatically unlocks your camera from the castle if it is locked.

  • Lots of small UI and menu fixes and improvements.

  • Resources spent to upgrade buildings are now included in the calculation for how much gets refunded when demolishing a building.

  • Fixed the castle not walking around on the main menu screen. An asset loading order issue had stopped it from working but only outside of the editor.

  • Still playing with custom AA settings.

  • All turrets now have unique textures instead of the black metal placeholder.

  • Reduced the poly counts for some turrets and minor 3D model improvements.

  • When fully upgraded, turret bases no longer hover slightly above the ground.

  • Upgrading now updates all building and turret stats shown in the UI.

  • Upgrade cost is now shown in the UI.

  • Damaged buildings can now be repaired.

  • Added an in-game bug report button that lets you send a message and screenshot to me.

