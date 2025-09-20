Panning the camera now automatically unlocks your camera from the castle if it is locked.

Lots of small UI and menu fixes and improvements.

Resources spent to upgrade buildings are now included in the calculation for how much gets refunded when demolishing a building.

Fixed the castle not walking around on the main menu screen. An asset loading order issue had stopped it from working but only outside of the editor.

Still playing with custom AA settings.

All turrets now have unique textures instead of the black metal placeholder.

Reduced the poly counts for some turrets and minor 3D model improvements.

When fully upgraded, turret bases no longer hover slightly above the ground.

Upgrading now updates all building and turret stats shown in the UI.

Upgrade cost is now shown in the UI.

Damaged buildings can now be repaired.