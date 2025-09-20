Hello machinists 👋

We want to apologize for a recent bug that slipped through:

when opening the New Workpiece window for the Lathe, materials were missing and creating a new workpiece didn’t work at all.

🔧 This issue is now fixed!

Materials now display correctly.

Workpiece creation for the lathe works as intended.

We’re sorry for the inconvenience this caused, and we appreciate everyone who reported the issue so quickly. Your feedback helps us keep the workshop running smoothly.

As always, if you spot anything else that feels off, let us know on the forums or Discord — we’re listening 👂

Happy machining, and thank you for sticking with us! 🙌