Technical Improvements

Ignoring players in chat now persists between sessions.

An additional method of connecting to the game server has been added. On launch, the best method is chosen based on your ping. This should make the game more accessible without workarounds and improve overall quality. Detailed ping information is available in the Castle by pressing F11.

Various Castle improvements.

General

The Curse of Chudi now weakens faster and fully expires by the 11th minute;

Increased damage of soldiers and forest Chudi;

Melee heroes now take 10 less damage from soldiers’ attacks;

Towers take less damage from soldiers and deal more damage to them; the first tower on each lane has additional defense;

Added defensive stats to Arsenals and decorative structures on bases;

Reduced the radius in which Prime is passively granted on soldier deaths, and reduced this reward for 2 nearby players from 100% to 90%;

Portal now sends a hero to a friendly building or flag instead of any point on home ground;

On kills, the total amount of team Prime now has less impact on the reward (previously kill value scaled up much faster as the match progressed), while the Prime difference between teams matters slightly more. This means over-farmed heroes will benefit less from killing enemy heroes. Under-farmed heroes will get slightly more than before (since these two effects largely offset each other). Kill streaks also no longer reduce the reward.

In other words, a dominating team won’t be able to keep snowballing purely through kills; to extend their lead they’ll need to farm creeps and take objectives. Conversely, the losing team will benefit more from catching and picking off over-farmed enemy heroes to close the gap.

Heroes

Faceless/White Mask

Increased projectile speed, hit width, and cooldown of the Dark Blade talent. By default, this talent now slows enemies but no longer bounces off the struck target. The talent now has two mutually exclusive tier-2 upgrades: Ricochet makes Dark Blade bounce from the struck target to the enemy closest to the hero, dealing bonus damage if the first target died; Shimmering Blade lets Dark Blade pass through soldiers and forest Chudi, dealing 50% damage to them.

Death Visage (classic ultimate) now affects all enemy heroes in a small area in front of the hero and, instead of a 1.5s stun, prevents the use of talents for the full duration (3 seconds). Fixed a bug where Death Visage increased crit multiplier by 100% regardless of the hero’s crit chance.

Healer/Priestess

The Healer’s Presence talent now increases Health regeneration only for nearby allies. Increased energy cost of class talents.

Luna

The Serenity talent no longer prevents the hero from using talents.

Supernova no longer detonates on contact with Leshy.

Demolitionist

Homing Rocket damage now scales from the higher of Strength or Intellect instead of Intellect only, but is reduced by up to 2× based on distance to the target: the farther the target, the less damage it takes.

Inventor

Turret damage reduced by 10; cooldown increased from 2 to 7 seconds. Ultimate upgrades in tier 5 now also reduce turret cooldown back to 2 seconds.

The Last Stand talent (enhances Machine Gun) no longer grants CC immunity, reduces incoming damage by 15% instead of 30%, and lowers Machine Gun’s cooldown by 15s.

The Details talent now increases damage based on having parts rather than lacking them.

Brewmaster

Spiced Honey now increases Health from Intellect instead of the higher of Strength or Intellect; the amount is reduced by 30.

Immortal/Highlander

Blood Feast cooldown increased from 1 to 10 seconds.

Mimi

Jump! and Easy Prey! talents deal 30% more damage.

Hooligan

The alternate ultimate Jack-in-the-Box upgrade grants +5 additional durability and allows the trap to explode when its duration ends even if it wasn’t destroyed.

Classic ultimate Kiss of Death cooldown reduced from 120 to 70 seconds; base energy cost reduced from 300 to 200.

Freeze

Classic ultimate Ice Fist cooldown reduced from 120 to 80 seconds and base energy cost from 300 to 200.

For the alternate ultimate Ice Wall: cooldown reduced from 50 to 40 seconds and energy cost from 300 to 150.

Cannoneer

The alternate ultimate Third Time’s the Charm now increases attack range by 2 instead of +5% damage; its upgrade You’ll Feel It increases damage by 10% instead of 5%.

Explosive Approach talent damage increased by 20%.

Airborne Threat (classic ultimate) now targets only heroes within an increased radius.

Cryo/Blizzard

The Frostbite talent (enhances Blizzard) no longer applies root.

Spellbinder/Sorcerer

Increased range of Polymorph; without the Panic upgrade (tier 5), the talent no longer slows the target.

Aviator

Reduced acceleration from the innate talent Supermaneuverability from 50% to 30%, and reduced Cunning gained from the Armor-Piercing Rounds upgrade (tier 5) by ~20%.

Witcher

The Heroism effect now triggers upon taking damage equal to 7% of max Health instead of 10%; Toughness and Will gained per stack increased by 30%.

Circle of Life (enhances alternate ultimate) increases Toughness and Will 50% more.

Aggel

Fiery Vortex (alternate ultimate) cooldown increased from 30 to 60 seconds; its Bonds of Fire upgrade now heals the hero for 5% of missing Health per second, or 10% with the Embrace the Flame upgrade (tier 5).

Exhausting Heat (periodically damages enemies around the target of attacks or the class talent) damage increased 3×.

Plague Doctor

Deadly Poison (alternate ultimate) duration increased from 10 to 15 seconds; Protective Cloak upgrade increases Health 20% more.

Plague Boil damage increased by 20%.

Enemy miss chance under Miasma (classic ultimate) increased from 25% to 40%.

Fixi/Queen of the Fairies

Fairy Warrior damage increased by ~20%; Fairy Frenzy damage increased by ~15%.

Sweet Dream (alternate ultimate) now requires 30% more damage to wake the target.

Oakheart

Tree’s Strength, which increases the higher of allies’ Strength or Intellect, is 20% stronger.

Clout now deals 2× damage to soldiers and monsters.

Deep Thorns with the Thorny Bonds upgrade deals 20% more damage.

Grove’s Aid increases Health 15% more.

Trickster

Mind Games clone duration reduced from 4 to 3 seconds.

Burn duration increased from 5 to 15 seconds.

Talents

Dreamkeeper: the 3-talent effect now triggers when you take damage exceeding 25% of your current Health (instead of max Health). Absorption increased from 30% to 40%.