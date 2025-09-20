- Added specials to the store, including player-choice Power Pack and a variety pack of boosts
- Increased gold earned when playing Airship multiple times in a day
- In-door environments now use a toy road for paths
- Towers can now be toggled to stop attacking
- Players can now archive Upgrades: keep them around, but don’t show them in battle. Coming soon: increase the star level of your existing Upgrades!
- Hero and Tower max levels have increased so all stats can be properly maxed out
- Hero and tower experience now roll over past promotion levels
- If a hero or tower is already at max level and a reward is given for that hero/tower XP, it will be changed to gems
- Added a ‘back’ button for VIP/PC merchant, so you can go back to a previously generated upgrade (no more accidentally skipping an upgrade you’re looking for)
- Junk Mills drop junk a bit closer to themselves
- Beetle’ Shockwave ability now deals Breaker damage
- Bosses no longer teleport super close to food stash
- Non-robot boss abilities are now visible on their boss window
- Enemy Food Stash firecracker turrets do not target the food stash unless all heroes are dead
- Players can no longer get a sidequest to build X towers if there is a level condition limiting building towers
- Pack Ant now makes decisions quicker when constantly picking up junk
- Fixed a bug where the mouse wouldn’t work on MacOS version
- Fixed the airship showing/giving the wrong amounts of gold when playing multiple times in a day
- Fixed a bug where the camera could go through walls
- Fixed a bug with hero ultimates being charged instantly
- Fixed a bug with Slug’s Barrage Upgrade not doing anything
- Fixed a bug where an enemy Food Stash from a quest wouldn’t spawn on a disabled airship location
- Added account transfer in the options menu (iOS and Android only)
- Various game polish and UX improvements
- Optimizations
Tons of Quality-of-Life Improvements and Fixes!
