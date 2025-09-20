 Skip to content
20 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added specials to the store, including player-choice Power Pack and a variety pack of boosts
  • Increased gold earned when playing Airship multiple times in a day
  • In-door environments now use a toy road for paths
  • Towers can now be toggled to stop attacking
  • Players can now archive Upgrades: keep them around, but don’t show them in battle. Coming soon: increase the star level of your existing Upgrades!
  • Hero and Tower max levels have increased so all stats can be properly maxed out
  • Hero and tower experience now roll over past promotion levels
  • If a hero or tower is already at max level and a reward is given for that hero/tower XP, it will be changed to gems
  • Added a ‘back’ button for VIP/PC merchant, so you can go back to a previously generated upgrade (no more accidentally skipping an upgrade you’re looking for)
  • Junk Mills drop junk a bit closer to themselves
  • Beetle’ Shockwave ability now deals Breaker damage
  • Bosses no longer teleport super close to food stash
  • Non-robot boss abilities are now visible on their boss window
  • Enemy Food Stash firecracker turrets do not target the food stash unless all heroes are dead
  • Players can no longer get a sidequest to build X towers if there is a level condition limiting building towers
  • Pack Ant now makes decisions quicker when constantly picking up junk
  • Fixed a bug where the mouse wouldn’t work on MacOS version
  • Fixed the airship showing/giving the wrong amounts of gold when playing multiple times in a day
  • Fixed a bug where the camera could go through walls
  • Fixed a bug with hero ultimates being charged instantly
  • Fixed a bug with Slug’s Barrage Upgrade not doing anything
  • Fixed a bug where an enemy Food Stash from a quest wouldn’t spawn on a disabled airship location
  • Added account transfer in the options menu (iOS and Android only)
  • Various game polish and UX improvements
  • Optimizations

