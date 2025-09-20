Are you sure you want to view these images?

This Hotfix adds more function to Item Fixing, now covering any items which were previously looted before they were switched to being classified as a 'Relic'. If you have an item which is not granting you the skill described, take it to Moira, the Item Fixer; she'll patch it right up for you! This includes FuRuTama Hentai Relics! ːcharmedː (Please note this will remove any duplicates from your inventory)

Monster and Futanari breaks have also been thoroughly combed to ensure no unwanted loops or lingering values occur. Enjoy!

1.4a7

>Added more logic to Party Fix to prevent you from becoming stuck if you have more than one party member

>Map Troops throughout the game have been updated to include a better spread of Futa/Monster Break enemies

>Fixed ALL FUTA/MONSTER BREAKS! Scripts were inconsistent, causing hentai scene loops which were not intentional as well as lingering values

>Fixed all enemy HP to show consistently during battle

>Buffed Scorch II damage slightly

>Fixed Libram Hunt quest turn-in

>Removed a broken event from the Slum's Brothel

>Fixed box-push puzzle atop Slums 2 Roof map

