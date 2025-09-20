 Skip to content
Major 20 September 2025 Build 20059304
Update notes via Steam Community



The Crimson Dungeon is the 2nd map location within Vanquish Evil. It features it's own unique dungeon atmosphere, immersed in a crimson stained lighting which is then faded into pure black darkness.

There are several dungeon coffins to open for items.

There features new enemies, one of which is called the Dungeon Crawler -- an undead cadaver that crawls along the dungeon floor.

Several new enemy types and bosses will be added to The Crimson Dungeon!

More updates on the way very soon! Thanks for playing!

GnarlyTree Games

