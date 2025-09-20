 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20059202
Update notes via Steam Community
🐛Bugfix
- When a zombie was sacrificed, its target would get stuck on this target... a little too attached, really. Fixed.
- The zombie ID counter had a short memory and wouldn't save itself → no more memory lapses.
- The build menu had a tendency to occupy the screen without asking permission → one more check and it's out.

Changed files in this update

Windows French Depot 3906151
