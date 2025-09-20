 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20059005 Edited 20 September 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • When using the Iron Heart upgrade, it was not possible to jump on enemy heads

  • Dodge now properly passes through all enemies

  • The Respawn upgrade appeared while using Iron Heart, but this has been fixed

  • Taking damage with Iron Heart now visually shows the player’s invulnerability time

  • The Block Enemy Projectiles with Umbrella upgrade was not destroying projectiles; now it works correctly

  • Using Randanbrella’s Spin Attack caused the umbrella to stop working; this has been fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 3510061
