When using the Iron Heart upgrade, it was not possible to jump on enemy heads
Dodge now properly passes through all enemies
The Respawn upgrade appeared while using Iron Heart, but this has been fixed
Taking damage with Iron Heart now visually shows the player’s invulnerability time
The Block Enemy Projectiles with Umbrella upgrade was not destroying projectiles; now it works correctly
Using Randanbrella’s Spin Attack caused the umbrella to stop working; this has been fixed
Fixed Issues
Update notes via Steam Community
