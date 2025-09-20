New deckbuilding system, which is designed to retain the autobattler feeling of randomness.

- Decks will be built by selecting packs which contain 2 characters of each level and are one combo (e.g. there is a "Mage" pack, a "Boost" pack...).

- A deck consists of 6 packs + 4 reserve packs

- Every lobby start there will be 4 packs randomly added to your deck. The game acts like you own all cards of those added packs.

- The random packs are for the whole lobby, so if your deck overlaps the added packs, your reserve packs are used instead to get to 10 packs.

- This system will allow us to add many more cards, since until now we had to be very careful when adding cards to not dilute the pool.

- Huge thanks to @IHSB15 for helping coming up with this system and a lot of new cards! <3



New "New player experience" where you unlock cards one by one for a smoother learning curve! Current players can skip if they want (Fast Track -> Old Player Rule) but we would appreciate feedback and testing of the unlock system :)



Polished the Guided Tutorial



Changed earnings and prices to fit together with the new player experience:

- Earnings from a game are now dependent on placement and number of rounds played:

- You get 7 crystals for 7th, then 7 more for every placement, bonus 7 for 1st resulting in 56, 42, 35, 28, 21, 14, 7, 0 for 1st to 8th

- You get 2 crystals starting round 5, increasing (non-linearly) to 55 in round 19

- Reduced earnings from daily login

- Increased earnings from bingo

- Heroes cost 4k crystals or 57 books

- Reduced the tournament watch crystals to 2000

- Reduced the tournament (play) reward crystals

- Achievements now give crystals based on their rarity: 25, 50, 200, 1000, 4000 and 5000 for unique

- Reduced Achievement Level gain. Starting at 100, increasing slightly every 5 levels until 1000.





Added 14 new quests



Added more checking of actions to fight shop desyncs



Selling a character now also shows the "burn up" animation



Transforming between quest characters now works correctly (saves quest progress)



Added the option to use half resolution images on Desktop/Android for lower RAM usage





New character: A Ghost??. 2/1 Level 2 Neutral Shadow. Stealth. Iron Will.



New character: Baby Monkey. 1/2 Level 2 Neutral Pirate. Iron Will. Every two cards you summon, I get +1/0.



New character: Dark Disciple. 2/2 Level 2 Evil Mage. Slay: Add one spell to your shop.



New character: Doppler. 1/1 Level 2 Pirate Mage. Entrance: summon a 1/1 copy of myself. If you summoned me from your hand, give the copy 25% of my stats.



New character: Lazy Ghoul. 2/2 Level 2 Evil Monster. Costs 1 hp. Aura: If you have taken damage since the start of last turn, I have +3/2.



New character: Thorn. 0/2 Level 2 Evil Plant. Costs 1 hp. Aura: Your characters have +1/0 for every type they share with me.





New character: Arcane Librarian. 6/6 Level 3 Good Mage Merchant. Every 2 Mages you buy, add a random Spellbook to your shop. Slay: +1 Mana next turn.



New character: He Who Cried Wolf. 6/4 Level 3 Neutral Shadow Farmer. Slay: +1/0. Entrance: If the enemy in my slot is a Monster or Animal, we both gain Stealth and I gain +1/2.



New character: Robbin' Hood. 3/5 Level 3 Good Pirate Hunter. Ranged. When your Hero attack increases, I gain +1/0. Slay: If the target is holding an item, "steal" one (add a copy to your shop costing 50% less). Otherwise, gain +1 gold.





New character: Alpha Tanuki (Assassin pack). 11/10 Level 4 Evil Monster. Aura: Your Slay abilities give an additional +1/0. Slay: +1/1 for every 2 Monsters on your starting board.



New character: Evil Stepmother. 15/3 Level 4 Evil Royal Monster. When you destroy a Good Quest character with a spell, I gain +5/5. If they are more beautiful than me (more hp), I gain +5/5 more. Quest: Destroy two Good Quest character.



New character: Giant Beanstalk (Overgrown pack). 6/10 Level 4 Neutral Plant. Aura: Your other row has +0/1 for every Good character or Plant on your starting board. Sunbathing: Increase my Aura by +1/0 for every spell you cast this turn.



New character: Maid Marian 5/5 Level 4 Good Royal Hunter. Strategist. Aura: When you gain Hero attack during a fight, gain another 25% plus 1 for the fight.





New character: Toil and Trouble. 6/8 Level 5 Neutral Mage Furniture. When you cast a targeted spell on me, cast it once on one other random Furniture on your board. If there is no other Furniture, cast it on me instead.





New character. The Maddest Hatter. 25/25 Level 6 Neutral Mage. When you cast Fairy Transformation on me, add 2 to my Unstable count. Entrance: Cast Fairy Transformation on me.





New treasure: Cash Cache. Level 2. When you take me, get +1 hand slot forever. When you sell a character from your last hand slot, gain 2 gold and they are stashed in the slot instead. To open the cache, pay 2 gold to move them to another slot.



New Treasure: Festival Stand. Level 2. Your first shop each round sells one additional Hot Potato. You cannot triple Hot Potatoes.





Dark Twig, Light Twig: Split into two cards: Dark Twig + Green Knight



Shadowlord Mustang, Sunlord: Split into two cards: Shadowlord Mustang + Keeper of the Sun



Keeper of the Sun: After a fight, if I was on your board, keep 33% of Sunlight on the row I was not on. Entrance: Give your board Sunlight 2 for every Light of Dawn I have seen you cast.



Little Mermaid Lore add:



New item: Sea Witch’s Potion. 1 gold 1 mana 6/-5 Item. Level 5. If you give me to Little Mermaid or Mermaid's Prince, transform them into their other form and destroy me. My wearer additionally gains +2/-1 from targetable spells.



Sea Witch added: On Buy: add my potion to your shop.





Little Mermaid added: Quest: Marry my true love.



New character: Mute Princess. 6/8 Level 4 Good Royal [doesn't appear in shops]. Unstable 2. Quest: Marry my true love. Boost: +4/5. If I fail my Quest (Unstable transforms back), I transform into Captive Mermaid.



New character: Captive Mermaid. 1/8 Level 4 Good Royal [doesn't appear in shops]. Entrance: If you are level 6, King Triton rushes to save me on a Great Wave (appears in your shop). When you buy him, transform him into Polyp, thus freeing me and rolling the shop.





New character: Mermaid's Prince. 10/14 Level 2 Good Royal [doesn't appear in shops - appears when transforming into Mute Princess]. Every 3 Royals you buy, add one random Alliance Band to your shop that costs 1 gold less. Quest: Marry my true love, Mute Princess (we are in a fight both carrying Alliance Bands).



New character: Merprince. 14/10 Level 2 Good Royal Monster [doesn't appear in shops]. Moonbathing Aura: The slot to my left has 33% of my slot’s Moonlight. Quest: Marry my true love, Little Mermaid (we are in a fight both carrying Alliance Bands).





New character: Polyp. 2/4 Level 6 Good Royal Plant. Sea Witch is transformed into Queen of the Seven Seas. When you destroy Sea Witch Ruler with a spell, I can be freed (I transform into King Triton).



New character: Queen of the Seven Seas. 30/25 Level 5 Evil Royal Monster Mage. Iron Will. Sea Witch's ability + When you cast a targetable spell, also cast it on me once.



Balance:



Peter Pan: every 5 -> 6 spells





Consti: Level 3 -> 2. 7/7 -> 3/2



Lizard recruiter: also adds +1/0 to the added character



Mycroft Holmes: Level 3 -> 2. 1/4 -> 1/2. Changed to: Iron Will. Every two times your hero attack increases, I gain +1/0.



Tracker Harding changed to: Entrance: Increase your Hero attack by +1 for this fight once. (works better with Mycroft when upgraded)





Acolyte 1/3 -> 1/5



Young Yellowbark 0/3 -> 0/5





Apollo: 6/4 -> 10/4



Celery Tea: 12/7 -> 13/7



Dr. Watson: 11/7 -> 11/10



Fairy Godmother: 7/7 -> 8/10



Golden Fluff: 10/8 -> 12/10



Gretel: 2/2 -> 4/4



Herding Dog: 4/4 -> 8/4



Kiv: 7/5 -> 8/5



LJS: 7/7 -> 10/8



Narcissus: 10/10 -> 12/10



Nocturn: 8/10 -> 12/8



Portal Wardrobe: 2/2 -> 4/4



Purple Fluff: 5/4 -> 10/8



Rose Enchantress: 6/12 -> 6/15



Sea Witch: 6/6 -> 9/6



Sir Galahad: 12/8 -> 14/10



Uther: Boost 5/3 -> 6/4





Admiri added: Your Dwarves can carry one more item.



Titania: changed into Aura (works with Aura multipliers). Added: Moonbathing Aura: Every 3 Stars you charge, cast Star Powder on a random character.



Supply Cabinet: added Animal tag. 1/1 -> 5/5. Also gives 50% of its stats to the summoned Catnip.





Mana Catalyst added: Your characters and items cost 1 Mana less.





Hermes Blessing: 0 -> 1 gold (Hermes' Moonbathing gives a free Blessing)



Core Fusion: Gives 100% -> 80% of stats.



Circe's Cup: 6 -> 5 gold



New art:



Bored Farmboy by Carol_twtv



King Triton by Ruang Sempit art studio



Hardworking Milkwoman by Ruang Sempit art studio



Sea Witch by Rages Arifki



Sir Lancelot by Rages Arifki



The Star Child by Ruang Sempit art studio

Some characters now also have frame breaks e.g. Blackbeard, Tempi





New Bearskin skin "BearNoskin" by ebullientgamer



Fixes:



Fixed a memory leak (attack shockwave was not cleaned-up)



Fixed Dark Twig not working with Uther



Fixed Dark Twig getting too much attack if there were multiple twigs (would gain the same attack as the attacking character, but it should only gain the attack from its own buff)



Fixed gold sometimes showing a wrong number (flying coins fix + re-checks every roll)



Fixed Doppel Diamond visual



Fixed shop desync when casting Grimm's Twist



added a dead zone around the hero select confirm button (not accidentally clicking a different hero)



Scheherazade's buff now correctly shows when hovering with targetable spells



New patch 0.1.58 is out on Steam :)If you don't want to be pinged, remove your role in #rolesInstructions on how to join the beta are in #faqs-and-infoHuge thanks to @IHSB15 @synesthesia for brainstorming new ideas and balance changes :heart:Mobile coming the next days!New:[*] Scheherazade's buff now correctly multiplies with spell repeats