

The Dancing Goblin update is here! Bringing a new feature and some improvements to Squares' game play!

Improved gameplay.

1. Delayed Fade screen.

When a player restarts, the screen will no longer fade instantly; instead, there will be a wait time of 1 second before the screen fades. This will allow players to easily identify on-screen what caused the reset to happen.



2. Paused Restarts

When the player restarts, they will be set before the Start point, and the level mechanics will be paused until the player crosses the Start point again.



3. Mouse point click error fixed

There was a error in level 1 where players could bypass the rule by mouse clicking.



4. Updated Music player

With the music player, players could select what music to play in their homes.

With this update players can now select what music plays in levels as well.



5. Intro Shortcut

A new feature has been added to allow players to *skip* the introduction and tutorial section of the game.



6. Smoother gameplay

Some Rules in levels was abit slow in decting if players have broken any rules. This has been adjusted so the game is now more faster and correct in decting players.





Thank you so much for your continued support for Square: Trial and Error

