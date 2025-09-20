Hi there, here are some minor updates to Slumbering Feline~

Momo can now aim and attack while climbing.

Momo can now parry while climbing.

Updated Xbox Controller support: attacks can now be performed with LT or RT.

Added an additional visual enemy link that shows above the foreground to help spot hidden enemies.

Added new difficulty presets in the early game to help players adjust the challenge: Normal : Obstacles rise with their true strength, just as the world was meant to be.

Casual : Challenges feel softer, giving you more room to explore and enjoy the journey

These are only presets; you can still manually adjust enemy HP and damage at any time.

Changed menu “Assist Mode” into “Difficulty”.

Star Stone now plays an animation.