
20 September 2025 Build 20058798 Edited 20 September 2025 – 16:32:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes Update v1.1.6

Hi there, here are some minor updates to Slumbering Feline~

Gameplay

  • Momo can now aim and attack while climbing.

  • Momo can now parry while climbing.

  • Updated Xbox Controller support: attacks can now be performed with LT or RT.

  • Added an additional visual enemy link that shows above the foreground to help spot hidden enemies.

  • Added new difficulty presets in the early game to help players adjust the challenge:

    • Normal: Obstacles rise with their true strength, just as the world was meant to be.

    • Casual: Challenges feel softer, giving you more room to explore and enjoy the journey

    • These are only presets; you can still manually adjust enemy HP and damage at any time.

  • Changed menu “Assist Mode” into “Difficulty”.

  • Star Stone now plays an animation.

  • Fixed some visual issues with Xbox Controller.

Enemies

  • Respawn times increased by +5s across all enemies.

  • Adjusted aggressive enemies: reduced slow factor, slightly increased damage.

  • Adjusted slow factor for some enemies.

Other

  • Improved the escape door dialogue.

Enjoy the weekend~

