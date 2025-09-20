Greetings, Headmasters,



The time has come to bring your personal flair to the academy!

Our magical maintenance owls have been hard at work chasing away bugs and polishing up the Academy. This update focuses on fixing long-standing issues, stabilizing systems, and improving your decorating and teaching experience.

Fixed an issue where buildings (such as Windmills) could appear disconnected after loading a save.

Resolved “No Mana” overlay appearing incorrectly across the entire school after reload.

Fixed missing “No Mana” warning on Mana Storage T2 .

Corrected “No Mana” indicator showing through Constructor Room .

Recruitment menu fully reworked: Fixed incorrect student count and total display. Fixed broken rank sorting. Fixed students remaining stuck in the “Teachers” tab.

Fixed resources being granted before maximum values were updated when loading a save.

Fixed rooms remaining closed after drought events.

Fixed Dark Magic Room issues: Room spawning empty at creation. Incorrect floor placement causing characters to appear floating. Room appearing closed when placed too close to the Mana Tree at certain angles.

Fixed missing graphical element on the tower.

Fixed Constructor Workshop job logic: teachers would get stuck, unable to change jobs or animations, breaking the game loop.

Fixed multiple destruction translation errors and popup issues when listing decorations.

Fixed blockers caused by the new decoration list system.

Fixed ghost destruction alignment in Constructor Room.

Fixed Tech Tree duplicate Big Node UID.

Fixed custom room dispositions: Incorrect styles not loading properly at startup. Incorrect spots placement after load. Integrated missing spots for custom dispositions.

Fixed missing disposition variants for: Dormitory T2 Rustica – Layout 2 Dormitory T2 Dragon – Layout 2 Dormitory T2 Base – Layout 2



Optimized performance settings, keybinding options, and shadow casting.

Improved interior decoration visuals.

Decoration mode improvements: Free outdoor decoration placement collisions revised. Outdoor decorations now show a red ghost when incorrectly placed indoors. Click priority updated: Decoration > Carpet > Room when destroying.



Added Canvas Timeline and time management display to the Exploration Map (top-right corner).

Integrated Custom Dormitory – Caretaker support.

That’s all for this update!

Thank you for your continued support, feedback, and bug reports—every bit helps us refine the Academy. Keep experimenting, building, and teaching… and stay tuned for the next wave of magical improvements!

