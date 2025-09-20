 Skip to content
Major 20 September 2025 Build 20058722
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Deep Space Explorers!

Just four months after the massive 2.1 update, a brand-new update has arrived for Earth Analog! This one brings one of the most requested features: full game controller support. Now you can explore deep space straight from the comfort of your couch.

The entire control system has been refined and overhauled, delivering a smoother, more immersive experience than ever before.

Other highlights of this update are:

Dynamic shadows for polygon meshes

Polygon-based geometry, such as vegetation and constructions, now casts dynamic shadows.

Improved volumetric clouds

Cloud rendering has been enhanced, and clouds now appear across many more planetary systems.

UI improvements

Beyond styling tweaks, this update adds resource icons, button hover states, controller hints, and many other small improvements.

The full change log:

  • new: (Switch/Xbox) controller support (via Steam Input).

  • new: added clouds to various planetary systems.

  • new: dynamic shadows for constructions and vegetation.

  • new: hovered button states.

  • new: resource icons.

  • new: boosting camera effect.

  • removed: invert mouse y setting. Can be achieved with either Mouse Y scale (mouse) or with Steam Input (gamepads).

  • removed: mouse cursor in flight.

  • changed: improved clouds rendering.

  • changed: control mapping can now handle multiple simultaneously triggered controls.

  • changed: UI styling tweaks.

