Dear Players:

We're excited to announce that "Infiltration: Remake Edition" is now live! (v.1.2.0.5)

This comprehensive remaster brings major improvements to story pacing, gameplay systems, and overall user experience, delivering the ultimate campus mystery visual novel adventure.

🎯 What's New in the Remastered Edition

1️⃣ Enhanced Storytelling

Improved early game pacing: First three chapters now feature tighter narrative flow with more engaging plot points and cliffhangers

Streamlined story structure: Removed filler content and added three interconnected supernatural events that better weave subplots into the main storyline

Refined late-game content: Final four chapters now deliver stronger payoffs with more impactful character interactions and meaningful choices

2️⃣ Quality of Life Improvements

Expanded save system: 29 save slots with quick save/load functionality - no more save file limitations

Better skip controls: Hold-to-skip is now the default for smoother replay experiences

New clue tracking system: Dedicated notes interface helps you keep track of important story details and subplot developments

Polished UI/UX: Cleaner interface design with faster transitions for seamless gameplay

3️⃣ Platform & Localization

Full localization: Available in Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean

Nintendo Switch: Coming soon - wishlist now!

🔥 Steam Autumn Sale - Limited Time Only

🎉 "Infiltration: Remastered Edition" is part of the Steam Autumn Sale!

Regular Price: $12.99

Sale Price: $6.49

Save 50% - Limited Time!

💀 Uncover the Dark Secrets of Teiei Rei High School

Based on an unreleased manga by "Ghost Story Studio," follow a class of students as they become entangled in a series of mysterious disappearances. Every decision shapes your path through supernatural encounters, leading to multiple possible endings where the truth hangs in the balance.

⏰ Don't miss this deal!

💝 From the Developers

"Infiltration: Remastered Edition" represents our vision of the perfect campus mystery experience. We've listened to player feedback and crafted something that delivers both compelling storytelling and smooth, accessible gameplay.

Whether you're new to visual novels or a seasoned fan, we believe this remaster offers something special. Every choice matters, every clue counts, and every playthrough can reveal new secrets.

Thank you for your continued support. The mystery of Teiei Rei High School awaits - are you ready to infiltrate?

—— CASCHA GAMES Development Team



