Patch Notes:
-All old car models have been replaced with better ones
-Overhauled entire north of map with more loot and locations (Sewers, Military Base, etc)
-Rakes footsteps sounds are now significantly quieter
-Delayed press L to disable camera shake tip til after earth quake is over
-Fixed some issues with the performance settings that automatically apply if bad fps is detect at start up
Fixes:
-Fixed game not starting in fullscreen
-Fixed rake not being able to climb tables and cars and his AI breaking over not being able to reach the player/a location when he thinks he should be able to
-Fixed rake not being able to enter shacks
Known Issues:
-The transition to the run animation to the death animation is worse then it was before making him stop before playing the animation
-Sometimes while consuming items in the inventory the UI can lose focus
-Sometimes when the player is juking rake he can try to attack but fail and lose focus of the player temporarily
Changed files in this update