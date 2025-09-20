 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20058628
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch Notes:


-All old car models have been replaced with better ones

-Overhauled entire north of map with more loot and locations (Sewers, Military Base, etc)

-Rakes footsteps sounds are now significantly quieter 

-Delayed press L to disable camera shake tip til after earth quake is over

-Fixed some issues with the performance settings that automatically apply if bad fps is detect at start up


Fixes:


-Fixed game not starting in fullscreen

-Fixed rake not being able to climb tables and cars and his AI breaking over not being able to reach the player/a location when he thinks he should be able to

-Fixed rake not being able to enter shacks


Known Issues:


-The transition to the run animation to the death animation is worse then it was before making him stop before playing the animation

-Sometimes while consuming items in the inventory the UI can lose focus

-Sometimes when the player is juking rake he can try to attack but fail and lose focus of the player temporarily


