Hey Commanders! Here comes the 0.9.47b Update Announcement — this time we've got new characters and big BOSS skill updates, so let's take a look!
🚀 0.9.47b
🐾 New Characters :Renee and Anne!
- They are the commanders of your old friends White Tiger and Panzer III Z (now renamed Hermelin)!
- They come from the "Zoo Academy of Fine Arts", a school famous for collecting vehicles named after animals. From now on, you'll have more chances to know them!
👑 BOSS Skill Updates!
- Hermelin (formerly Panzer III Z): New skill "Endless Malice": Upon receiving fatal damage, heal all crew members and greatly increase mobility.
- White Tiger: Gains two new skills!
- "Relentless Pursuit": Summon a phantom to hunt enemies. Vanishes upon taking any damage.
- "White Curtain": Generates dense white fog around itself, reducing the vision of all vehicles.
🐞 Optimizations & Fixes
- Improved AI pathfinding. Now they will sometimes attempt flanking maneuvers!
- Fixed a bug in Raid Mode where pushing the AA vehicles out of their position and then destroying them would incorrectly count as completing the mission twice.
💡 This is a Beta update. Please participate in testing by right-clicking on the game in Steam, selecting "Properties" - "Betas" - "Beta Participation"! Once everything's stable, it'll go live on the default branch
Changed depots in beta branch