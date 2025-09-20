 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20058620
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Commanders! Here comes the 0.9.47b Update Announcement — this time we've got new characters and big BOSS skill updates, so let's take a look!

🚀 0.9.47b

🐾 New Characters :Renee and Anne!

  • They are the commanders of your old friends White Tiger and Panzer III Z (now renamed Hermelin)!
  • They come from the "Zoo Academy of Fine Arts", a school famous for collecting vehicles named after animals. From now on, you'll have more chances to know them!



👑 BOSS Skill Updates!

  • Hermelin (formerly Panzer III Z): New skill "Endless Malice": Upon receiving fatal damage, heal all crew members and greatly increase mobility.
  • White Tiger: Gains two new skills!
  • "Relentless Pursuit": Summon a phantom to hunt enemies. Vanishes upon taking any damage.
  • "White Curtain": Generates dense white fog around itself, reducing the vision of all vehicles.



🐞 Optimizations & Fixes

  • Improved AI pathfinding. Now they will sometimes attempt flanking maneuvers!
  • Fixed a bug in Raid Mode where pushing the AA vehicles out of their position and then destroying them would incorrectly count as completing the mission twice.


💡 This is a Beta update. Please participate in testing by right-clicking on the game in Steam, selecting "Properties" - "Betas" - "Beta Participation"! Once everything's stable, it'll go live on the default branch

Changed depots in beta branch

