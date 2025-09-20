Added protection against using the Martingale strategy in slot machines.
Added 3 more cashier work speed levels.
Items dropping from buildings now appear in a more accessible location.
Fixed medicine prices.
Fixed a bug with crafting roll-ups.
Fixed an issue with the old Rufus shop showing when switching between (Buy raw materials / Sell raw materials) buttons.
Items on the large shelf no longer stick out past the bar.
Fixed customer dialogue lines showing <NULL>.
