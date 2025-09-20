 Skip to content
20 September 2025 Build 20058605 Edited 20 September 2025 – 10:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added protection against using the Martingale strategy in slot machines.

  • Added 3 more cashier work speed levels.

  • Items dropping from buildings now appear in a more accessible location.

  • Fixed medicine prices.

  • Fixed a bug with crafting roll-ups.

  • Fixed an issue with the old Rufus shop showing when switching between (Buy raw materials / Sell raw materials) buttons.

  • Items on the large shelf no longer stick out past the bar.

  • Fixed customer dialogue lines showing <NULL>.

