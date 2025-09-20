CHECKPOINT RELOAD BUG-FIX Hey everyone!

Thank you to everyone who has played Project: Nova so far, we're super happy to see that people seem to be enjoying it



We had someone bring attention to an issue with the reloading of checkpoints and it causing you to spawn out in space, we've discovered and fixed the source of the bug, which should now restore the location data to where it's supposed to be in saves that have already been affected and in all saves moving forward.



Thanks again to everyone who has jumped in and given it a go!



Much love,

The Fringe Realities Team



Bug Details:

International languages interpret save information differently, and as a result instead of decimal points it was saving commas between the XYZ location axis information.

This has now been corrected and accounted for so we shouldn't have any problems with this moving forward, but if anyone else does have save-related issues please let us know so we can get onto it as soon as possible!