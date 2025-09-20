CHANGES - Minor performance improvement.

- New save version, Old saves will be deleted as they are incompatible. Use console cheats to improve your new profile if you don't want to redo things you've already done.

- Changed mob moving over barbed wire sound effect.

- The collision overlay now displays pathable tiles with a colour gradient based on the speed multiplier of mobs on that tile

(tiles that slow down mobs appear more red, tiles that speed up mobs appear more green)

- Changed the collision overlay colour of removable tiles to pale blue to avoid similarity with new speed colour gradient.

- Increase bomb and dynamite damage by 10x.

- Added bomb/dynamite damage multiplier.

- Added option to increase click strength and bomb/dynamite multiplier from Grupy's store.

- Redesign Grupy's shop.

- Redesign main game HUD to include Grupy notification area.

- Grupy's text boxes now have animated speech similar to 'anime' games where letters are revealed consecutively until the entire message is printed.



FIXED BUGS - Dragging right click on the playfield will paint towers when it should clear the mouse brush and select the tile to inspect.

- Returning to the main menu after winning or losing a map doesn't trigger the main menu theme to play.

- Painting towers can be obstructed by foreground scenery.

- Thick barbed wire doesn't have any sound effect assigned.

- When collision overlay is open tiles repainted by towers/brushing don't paint with collision data.

- Destroying a mob using the mouse will cause the undestroyed hovered image to appear at the end of the animation.



KNOWN BUGS - The same wave repeats beyond wave 60.

- Dynamite animation is incorrect.

- Dynamite damage is not calculated based on distance from explosion as it should.

- Dropping dynamite onto map doesn't start bounce animation so explosion is never triggered.

- Scroll bar is not visible on the map selection list

- After skipping cinematic occasionally the mouse will not interact with GUI (refreshing screen seems to resolve bug, Press F3 twice -> goes to windowed and back to full screen).

- Steam achievements are not able to be unlocked. (Requires implementation of steam sdk with JNI)

- Exe won't launch with GUI head format, currently only executes by console which means fps information is currently not available to NVidia overlay and console is shown at launch instead of splash screen.

- Mouse can become 'drag locked' after scrolling the users card library in Grupy's shop.

- Some sequence of transactions in Grupy's shop can cause players gems to be less than 0.

- Mouse events can have no effect when frame rate is too low. (They 'miss' the frame)



PLANNED - Animate Grupy's castle.

- Animated main menu background.

- Final projectile tower type to be revealed and added to the game.

- Flamber tower to be removed from Grupy's store and replaced with Final projectile tower.

- Reorganised tower and item buttons in the game HUD.

- Multiball Christmas card that spawns another projectile with a random trajectory on impact (stacks).



CONSIDERING - Option to change tower targeting mode, possible modes could be:

"First found" - tower will fire at the first target it finds (this is the current default for all towers)

"Fixed Angle" - Manually set the angle for the tower, tower will fire continuously at the fixed angle.

"Closest" - Attacks the mob closest to the tower. (within range)

"Furthest" - Attacks the mob furthest from the tower. (Within range)

"Progressed" - Attacks the mob that has progressed the furthest along its path. (Within range)

"Random" - Rotates to a random angle after every attack.

"Step Rotate" - Rotates the tower by a user controlled increment after each attack (progressively rotates the tower)

